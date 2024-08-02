Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Down 5.0 %

Kadant stock traded down $16.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.40. 59,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average of $300.60. Kadant has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $363.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

