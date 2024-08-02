Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $400.56 million and $12.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00038268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.