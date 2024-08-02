Kava (KAVA) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $383.34 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

