Kava Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Kava has a market cap of $412.88 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00039298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

