KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of KB stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 81,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $65.77.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
