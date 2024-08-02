KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 81,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $65.77.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 56,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

