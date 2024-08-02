Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $40.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 105,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NMI by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

