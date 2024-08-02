Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $14.50

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

HMST opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

