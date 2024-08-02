Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kennametal Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

