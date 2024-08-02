Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,457 MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

