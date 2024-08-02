Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Southern States Bancshares worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern States Bancshares

In other Southern States Bancshares news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $190,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock worth $289,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

