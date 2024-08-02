Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

DCOM opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $985.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

