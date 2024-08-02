Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of KRYS opened at $198.78 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

