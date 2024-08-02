Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

