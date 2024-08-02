Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $394,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

