Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,043,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $191.93 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.