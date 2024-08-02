Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ceragon Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.39. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

