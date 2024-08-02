Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

