Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,059,000. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,306 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

