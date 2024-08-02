Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 242,924 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 87.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 72.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of EHAB opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

