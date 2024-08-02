Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after buying an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

