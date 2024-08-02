Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Arko worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 46.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $758.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 46.16%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

