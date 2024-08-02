Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 75,778 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,778 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $130,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

