Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

