Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PCVX opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take a Bite: This Snack Giant Is a Safe-Haven Stock Worth Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.