Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

