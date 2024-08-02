Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,049,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $300,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $306.17 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.64. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.