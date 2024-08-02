KeyCorp Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.07.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.63. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

