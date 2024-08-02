KeyCorp Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $515.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $430.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 183.61%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.