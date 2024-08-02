Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

