Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans $0.42 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 832,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Insider Activity

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

