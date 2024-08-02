Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Kimco Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 143.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.2 %
Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 962,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
