Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$205.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by ATB Capital from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis stock traded down C$5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.62. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$172.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

