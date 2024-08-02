Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$205.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by ATB Capital from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.
KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.
Kinaxis Trading Down 3.5 %
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis
In other news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
