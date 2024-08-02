Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

K traded up C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$12.94. 276,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,986. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

