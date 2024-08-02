Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.45

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 3181208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

