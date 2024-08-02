KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

KLA stock traded down $66.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $756.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.61. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

