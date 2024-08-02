Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 75%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,704,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the average session volume of 196,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
