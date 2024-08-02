Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.13 million and $1.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,242,713 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

