Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Korvest’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

Korvest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven McGregor bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.65 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,551.50 ($118,007.52). 25.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

