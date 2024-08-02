Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.18

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.18 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 27860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Kubota Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.11. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

