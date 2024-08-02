L7 Hits 1-Day Volume of $337,046.16 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One L7 token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $1,230.12 and $337,046.16 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

L7 Token Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00538858 USD and is down -32.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $472,724.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

