Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in July

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after acquiring an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 76.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

