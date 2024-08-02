Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Buys $554,300.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LW opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
