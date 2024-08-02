LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.64 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,960,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,960,602 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,960,621.32654. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00987769 USD and is down -20.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,575,180.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

