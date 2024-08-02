Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 279,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,775. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

