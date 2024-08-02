Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,272. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

