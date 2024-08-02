Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,063,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lazard by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 319,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

