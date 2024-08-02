Lbp Am Sa Buys 5,278 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 1,423,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.