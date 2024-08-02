Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 1,388 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.21.

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.13. The stock had a trading volume of 204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,850. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.01 and a 200 day moving average of $524.52. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

