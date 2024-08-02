Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 7,972 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,215. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

