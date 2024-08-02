Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $465,659,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,109. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.