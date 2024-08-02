Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,634 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.23. 7,359,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,236. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

